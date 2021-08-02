Covid-19: Travel rule changes and private NHS staff pay-rise plea
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Isolation ends for fully vaccinated EU and US travellers
People who have been fully vaccinated in the US or EU no longer have to isolate when arriving in the UK from amber list countries. "The minute I heard the announcement I just burst into to tears," says Gemma Appleton. She's flying back to the UK from Los Angeles with wife and young baby, so he can meet his grandparents for the first time. Like everyone else flying from those destinations, excluding France, they will be exempt from isolating for 10 days, bringing them into line with rules for UK travellers.
2. Pay-rise plea for privately employed NHS staff
NHS staff have been offered a 3% pay rise by the government but privately employed cleaners, porters, catering assistants, security guards and other staff who work alongside them are at risk of missing out. That's what the union Unison says as it calls for those workers to receive the same pay rise as NHS staff. "No-one delivering NHS services should be paid less than their directly-employed colleagues," says general secretary Christina McAnea.
3. No Covid traces found on railway network
Extra cleaning to protect against the spread of coronavirus has been taking place throughout the pandemic including on public transport. But how effective has it been? Network Road has tested this at four major railway stations and intercity train services and found no traces of Covid-19 in swabs and air samples. Read more here.
4. 'Pingdemic' staff shortages
Many small firms are struggling with staffing shortages due to the so-called pingdemic. Staff are being told to isolate by the NHS Covid app in businesses not eligible for critical worker status, where exemptions to the rules apply. This is forcing some smaller companies to close because too many staff are isolating and it comes on top of the existing issue of worker shortages in sectors such as hospitality.
5. Bonding over the Euros
Covid-19 cases went up and men were more likely than women to test positive for virus during the Euros. So what does the football tournament, which saw Italy beat England on penalties in the final, tell us about supporters? Find out here.
And there's more...
As changes to furlough came into force on Sunday, find out what that means for employers and staff on the scheme.
