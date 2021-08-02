Covid-19: Amber watch-list travel idea scrapped
- Published
A proposal to create an "amber watch-list" of countries at risk of moving to red in the travel traffic light system has been abandoned, a government source has told the BBC.
It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted a "simple" and "balanced approach" to pandemic travel.
Government sources said no new categories would now be added.
Tory MPs and travel industry figures earlier warned a complex system risked putting people off from travelling.
The government had been considering the idea of a new level in the government's traffic light system for overseas travel.
It would warn people when a destination was at risk of a sudden shift from amber to red - meaning that travel would be banned for everyone except UK nationals and residents, who would be required to quarantine in a hotel on their return.
As opposition to the proposal gathered, Mr Johnson said he wanted to prevent new coronavirus variants entering the UK, though he recognised the desire to go abroad.
"We also have to recognise that people want, badly, to go on their summer holidays, we need to get the travel industry moving again, we need to get our city centres open again and so we want an approach that is as simple as we can possibly make it," he said.
The prime minster said the UK's economy and society were about "the most open in Europe" but he said caution was still needed.
Huw Merriman, Conservative chairman of the Commons Transport Committee, had earlier told the BBC that an amber watch-list would be a "massive red flag" that would cause travel bookings to collapse.
Others said increasingly complex travel rules would put the UK at a competitive disadvantage compared to other nations which were more open for international travel.
What are the traffic light system rules?
- Green country: When returning from a country on the green list you must take a Covid-19 test before departure and have proof of a negative result. You also need to book a test for day two after your return
- Amber country: A Covid test is needed three days before returning, and a PCR test two days after arriving. People who are not fully vaccinated in the approved countries need to self-isolate for 10 days, although this can be shortened for people in England by using the Test to Release scheme - paying for a test on day five
- Red country: Regardless of your vaccination status you must take a test before departure and, on arrival, self-isolate for 10 days in a government-approved quarantine hotel
Read more here.
The government already has a green watch-list, which features more than half the countries on the green list and signals they are at risk of moving to amber.
The next update to the travel list system is due on Thursday.
- ARE THE PARALYMPICS UNFAIR?: Panorama investigates accusations that the classifications system is easily manipulated and flawed
- TIKTOK QUEEN AT 16: What's it like to be an internet sensation at such a young age?