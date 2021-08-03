Covid-19: Scotland to end most Covid rules and cabinet splits over travel
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.
1. Scotland confirms end to most Covid restrictions
Social distancing will end in most settings, capacity limits will be scrapped for pubs, restaurants and large events, and fully vaccinated contacts of people who test positive will not have to isolate. Those are some of the changes Scotland confirmed it would remove from 9 August. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said face coverings would still be used in shops, hospitality venues and on public transport, however. School pupils will also continue to wear face masks, but the isolation of whole year groups after one positive test will no longer be "routine". Ms Sturgeon said there would be a "gradual" return to offices but it was "premature" to declare victory over the virus.
2. Cabinet battle over amber watchlist idea
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps first backed the idea of an amber watchlist as an extra category in the travel traffic light system, then criticised it in anonymous quotes to newspapers, a Whitehall source told the BBC. This was just one part of the backlash within government to the possibility of an amber watchlist and other restrictions around travel. One government department also criticised Health Secretary Sajid Javid for bouncing the PM into putting France under extra restrictions without consulting the cabinet, writes the BBC's Adam Fleming.
3. Home working may hurt your career, says Sunak
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned that home working may harm the careers of young people by preventing them from forging relationships that will help them progress. He told LinkedIn News his career in finance, including at Goldman Sachs, had benefited from mentors. "I doubt I would have had those strong relationships if I was doing my summer internship or my first bit of my career over Teams and Zoom," he said. The government has recommended a gradual return to offices in England since restrictions were lifted on 19 July.
4. Sir Van Morrison ends legal action over live music ban
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sir Van Morrison has dropped his legal challenge against restrictions on live music in Northern Ireland. A prominent critic of Covid regulations who has released three lockdown protest songs, Sir Van made the decision after the Stormont Executive decided to allow live music to resume. Through his solicitor, he said that if the executive had engaged with him earlier, he believes several cancelled events could have gone ahead. One of his lockdown protest songs included a debunked claim that the UK had designated Covid as no longer a "high risk" disease.
5. Submarine builders create protective Covid hood
Submarine manufacturers at BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness have developed a new protective hood to keep NHS staff safe as they work with Covid-19 patients. The "Morecambe Bay Hood" has been called a "game-changer" by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust, which asked the company to help with the design. It replaces hoods designed for industrial rather than hospital use and provides a constant stream of filtered air to prevent it from fogging up. It means that the faces of doctors and nurses can be fully visible to patients while protecting them from the virus in the air.
