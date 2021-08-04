Covid-19: Jabs for over 16s, and is the virus threat over?

So far children have not been offered vaccines, apart from over 12s with underlying conditions or those who live with others at high risk, but this is about to change. The BBC has been told UK experts are set to recommend 16 and 17-year-olds should be offered jabs. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has been assessing the benefits and risks and Whitehall sources say ministers in England are expected to accept their advice. This would see about 1.4 million teenagers included in the new rollout.