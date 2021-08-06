Couple separated by pandemic get travel exemption to marry
By Emma Harrison
BBC News
- Published
A long-distance couple who have been separated by pandemic travel rules for 18 months have been granted an exemption to get married in England.
Since March last year, Australia has banned its citizens from leaving the country as part of its Covid strategy.
But Australian Chris Quealy, 72, now has dispensation to leave the country, after he proposed to Penny Steven, 69, over Zoom this year.
"I am on cloud nine," says Penny, from Amersham. "It is a dream come true."
Australia's tough border rules have been controversial - but the government says its measures aim to reduce the risk of Covid entering the country, as it grapples with its worst outbreaks in a year.
In May 2015 mum-of-four Penny met Chris, who is from the Gold Coast, during a solo adventure to walk the Camino de Santiago in Spain, and the pair fell in love.
Over the next five years, the couple regularly travelled the 10,000 or so miles between their home countries to spend time together.
Penny returned from her last visit to Australia on 3 February 2020 and Chris was supposed to follow soon after - but lockdowns came in March, separating the couple.
It's been a "very tough" 18 months for couple, says Penny, adding that they have twice-daily phone conversations to keep in touch. "It has made us stronger," she says.
Their story captured the hearts of listeners of BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show earlier this year, when the couple explained that failed visa attempts meant there appeared to be no end of their separation in sight.
Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke even came on air to speak to Penny, who is a huge fan of the BBC One show.
"At some stage down the line you're going to need a first dance. I'd be honoured if I could be the choreographer of your first dance at some stage in the future."
But the marriage looked out of reach until Thursday, when Penny says an email from the Australian government finally confirmed that Chris could leave the country.
"I couldn't quite believe it when he let me know. I was in a daze yesterday," she says.
Now the couple have to book a wedding and apply for a UK marriage visa before grandfather-of-two Chris can book his flight to England, but they can begin to look forward to their reunion at the airport.
"I imagine it all the time. It is going to be wonderful," says Penny, who is hoping for a November wedding.
"Whenever we meet up at airports I always imagine running in to each other's arms, but actually one of us is always tired, so it doesn't happen."
It will be a long time coming for a couple who found love on their travels - during which Penny met the "Mr Perfect" man she had prayed for.
"I got a message from my vicar saying we have been praying for you to meet a Bruce Willis look-a-like," Penny says. "I said 'can you make it Bryan Ferry?'
"I said 'OK God can you find me somebody?' I went though this great shopping list.
"Ten minutes later I met Chris and he ticked every box."