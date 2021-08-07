Covid-19: Happy clubbers as rules end in Wales, and PM will not isolate
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.
1. End of Covid rules in Wales
It's a big day for the millions of people in Wales - most coronavirus lockdown rules are being scrapped from today. Nightclubs can reopen, there are no limits on the number of people who can meet indoors and people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to isolate if they come into contact with a positive case. First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned that it's not a "free-for-all," though, and face masks will still be required in most public indoor places but not pubs, restaurants or schools. We've got a guide to what's changing here. Nightclub fans were especially excited to have their first night out in 18 months:
2. PM will not self-isolate after aide tests positive
No 10 has said Boris Johnson will not self-isolate, despite a member of his staff testing positive for Covid during a visit to Scotland. Downing Street said the prime minister had not been in close contact with a positive case - but a government source told the BBC that Mr Johnson had been close to the person. Labour has accused the PM of "cooking up a reason to be above the rules". It comes less than a month after Mr Johnson was criticised for not self-isolating and instead taking part in a special scheme after coming into contact with a positive case - although he later made a U-turn and quarantined.
3. Chance to win £5,000 if you're double-jabbed
We've heard of other countries like the US offering cash incentives to people if they get vaccinated, but now a similar scheme has started in one corner of the UK. The University of Sussex is offering a cash prize for students who are fully jabbed. All students are being entered into the draw, with five winners able to claim a £5,000 prize each, if they can prove they are double-jabbed or exempt. The university's chancellor said the raffle was worth it if the numbers vaccinated could be boosted even slightly. "We know take-up among young people is patchy," he said. "We know they're not against the vaccine, they're just not getting round to it."
4. More than 100 cases linked to Glasgow's Euro fan zone
During this summer's Euro 2020, a fan zone was set up at Glasgow Green which could hold up to 6,000 people per day. Scotland fans gathered to watch all matches, including their own - it was the first time the Scotland men's team had played in major competition in 23 years. But now Public Health Scotland figures, released under a freedom of information (FOI) act request, have shown more than 100 cases of Covid were linked to the zone. Measures had been put in place to lower the risk, including tables spaced out in the viewing area, and tests were mailed to thousands of ticket holders ahead of time.
5. 'Covid completely changed the landscape'
Impressionists Jon Culshaw, Jan Ravens and Debra Stephenson - best known for their work on Dead Ringers - have been talking about how Covid has changed the way they work. "Covid certainly did completely, completely change the entire landscape, in terms of the characters, in terms of who rose to recognisability," said Culshaw. "There's always the sense of who's coming next, who's coming next?"
