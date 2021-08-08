Covid-19: Quarantine-free travel from France, and NHS waits could hit 14m

For students across the UK, this has been another year of uncertainty and disruption - exams cancelled and final grades based on teachers' assessments. This week, A-level, Scottish Higher and BTec results will be out, but how are students feeling? "I feel like it's been a rollercoaster," says Molly, 18, from Liverpool. "There have been times when I feel like it's better it happened this way, and there have been other times when I think, if I could, I would redo the whole two years. The anxiety comes in waves." Meanwhile, Fatima from south London says she just wanted to sit exams. "Especially because I live in a low-income neighbourhood. Are they going to assume I'm going to get bad grades because of the area I live in?" Read the full piece here.