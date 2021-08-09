Covid-19: Scotland's restrictions ease and A-level grading 'fair'

Waiting lists for vital heart care were "far too long" before the pandemic, says the British Heart Foundation as it warns they could get even longer. It says the numbers of people waiting for heart surgery in England could rise by more than 40% by next spring. It predicted patients who didn't come forward during the pandemic would do so now. And unless the government, which invested £1bn this year, spends more money it will take up to five years for cardiac services to return to pre-Covid levels, the charity says.