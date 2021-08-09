Climate change: Make coal history says PM, after climate warning
- Published
Coal needs to be consigned to history to limit global warming, says PM Boris Johnson, describing a UN report on climate change as "sobering".
Mr Johnson said there needed to be a shift towards clean energy sources, as well as providing "climate finance for countries on the frontline".
The landmark study found it was "unequivocal" that human activity was responsible for global warming.
Labour called on the UK government to act now, saying "enough delay".
The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) - the UN group on the science of climate change - said climate change was already here and causing chaos in some places.
Its authors said some of the changes, including rising sea levels, would not be reversed for hundreds or maybe thousands of years.
The publication comes less than three months before the UK hosts a key climate summit, known as COP26, in Glasgow.
Mr Johnson said: "Today's report makes for sobering reading, and it is clear that the next decade is going to be pivotal to securing the future of our planet.
"We know what must be done to limit global warming - consign coal to history and shift to clean energy sources, protect nature and provide climate finance for countries on the frontline."
The UK government is due to publish its strategy on cutting UK emissions to zero overall by 2050 this autumn.
"The UK is leading the way, decarbonising our economy faster than any country in the G20 over the last two decades," the prime minister said.
"I hope today's IPCC report will be a wake-up call for the world to take action now, before we meet in Glasgow in November for the critical COP26 summit."
The report said the world would reach or exceed temperature rises of 1.5C - seen as a threshold beyond which the worst impacts of global warming will be felt - over the next two decades.
Almost every nation on Earth signed up to the goals of the Paris climate agreement in 2015, which aims to keep the rise in global temperatures well below 2C this century and to pursue efforts to keep it under 1.5C.
Alok Sharma, COP26 president, said the next decade would be "decisive" and called on every government to "follow the science and embrace your responsibility to keep the goal of 1.5C alive".
Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband said the report confirmed the picture painted in recent weeks by the fires and floods around the world - "that climate breakdown has already begun".
"The biggest threat we now face is not climate denial but climate delay, including from the UK government," he said.
"The scene is now set for COP26, our last, best hope of a global breakthrough to limit temperature rises to 1.5C. The message to the government here and those around the world is enough rhetoric, enough delay - the era of action is now."
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told ITV's Good Morning Britain she would be writing to the prime minister to encourage more co-operation between the devolved UK governments in light of the IPCC report, which she described as "a grim wake-up call".
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas called on governments thinking of delaying action any longer to study the "terrifying" report.
She tweeted: "We're seeing repercussions of decades of complacency and disregard for climate. Alarm bells are deafening - there can be no further excuse for inaction."