Covid-19: Joy for Scottish clubbers and Sheeran and Jagger join India fundraiser

One of the biggest providers of PCR Covid test kits has said it will increase the number of drop boxes and frequency of collections after pictures of boxes overflowing with coronavirus samples were shared online. At least one PCR test is required for all arrivals from international destinations within two days of landing in the UK. Randox, the firm which makes the kits, said all the pictured tests would be processed and it was expanding and improving its capacity and logistics network to meet "rapidly growing demand".