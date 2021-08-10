Covid: A-level results day and soaring second-hand car sales
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. High grades expected on results day
The nervous wait is finally over for hundreds and thousands of students across the country waiting to find out what grades they've achieved in their A-levels, Vocational BTecs and Higher and Nationals, for young people studying in Scotland. It's already been suggested results for A-levels, which are studied in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will be as high again, or even higher than in 2020. Last summer 38.6% achieved an A* or A grade. This year, like the last, results are based on teacher assessment due to the pandemic.
2. Second-hand car sales soar
Since coronavirus restrictions eased and amid a shortage of new models, second-hand car sales have soared. Year on year, the market grew 108.6% in the second quarter, with more than 2.2 million vehicles changing hands, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. What's been popular? Ford Fiestas and Focuses, Vauxhall Corsas and Volkswagen Golfs - with black, silver, blue and grey being the sought-after colours.
3. Singer with Covid dies days after giving birth
A popular Malaysian singer who had Covid-19 died without ever holding the baby she'd given birth to just days before. Siti Sarah Raisuddin was eight months pregnant and suffering from low oxygen levels when she was put into an induced coma so her son could be delivered via surgery. Read more here.
4. Vaccine plea as three family members die
"They hadn't taken up the opportunity to get vaccinated because they were afraid," says Francis Goncalves. His brother, father and mother died within a week in Portugal after they contracted coronavirus at a family meal. Mr Goncalves, from Cardiff, says misinformation is behind why they refused to get jabbed and he is now urging people to get vaccinated.
5. Sharing apps boom but will the kindness continue?
The pandemic, and especially lockdown, made Adam Ellison want to help other people. "I've become more conscious of everybody else," he says. "Some people have had it worse." He's one of the many people behind a surge in activity - sparked by the pandemic - for sharing apps like Olio, which allows people to share edible food waste with others. But has the trend run its course?
And there's more...
We've had a look at what you need to know about this year's exam results as students find out their grades, which were based on teachers' estimates due to the pandemic.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- POSE - THE FINAL SERIES: The ballroom scene changes as the AIDS epidemic continues to rage
- REAL WORLD REGENERATION: Animals that can regenerate just like The Doctor!