Covid-19: More than 75% of UK adults now double-jabbed
More than 75% of UK adults have now received two Covid jabs, the government has said.
A total of 39,688,566 people have now received both doses, while more than 47 million people have received a first dose, according to the latest figures.
Boris Johnson described the milestone in the vaccine rollout as a "huge national achievement".
Margaret Keenan became the first person to be vaccinated as part of the UK rollout on 8 December.
Since then more there have been more than 86.7 million vaccinations delivered, with people receiving their jabs everywhere from sports stadiums to circuses.
At the peak of the rollout more than 500,000 jabs were given in a day in mid-March, although the rate has since slowed.
The prime minister hailed the "incredible vaccine rollout" and said it had provided vital protection against the virus for three-quarters of adults.
"It's so important that those who haven't been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to book their jab - to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and allow us all to enjoy our freedoms safely," he said.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the vaccines were "allowing us to reconnect with the things we love", while vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said it had been "phenomenal to see first-hand the enthusiasm of the British public for the vaccines".
The latest data from Public Health England and Cambridge University suggests that around 60,000 UK deaths and 22 million infections had been prevented by vaccines so far, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.
The government said two doses of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines provided over 90% protection against hospitalisation from the Delta variant, which is now dominant in the UK.
All adults in the UK will have been offered the chance to have both doses by mid-September, the DHSC said.
Ministers will be watching the second dose figure to see how close it edges to 100% in the weeks ahead.
The government has already announced that by the end of September, people in England will require full vaccination status to go to nightclubs and some other events with large crowds.
And from next Monday double vaccinated people will no longer be required to self-isolate if they are identified as a close contact of a positive Covid case.
