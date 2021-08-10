Covid-19: Three-quarters of UK adults fully jabbed and relief at record A-level results

For students, the headline was that top grades in A-level results reached a record high of 44.8%, using teacher assessments after exams were cancelled. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will also have been celebrating the avoidance of the chaotic scenes and protests that followed last year's algorithmically determined grades. Exam officials said their approach this year reflected an ideal world where no one had a bad day in an exam hall and everyone had multiple chances to do well. After students endured two years of unprecedented educational disruption, head teachers say the decision was the right one - although it means a crush for places at top universities.