Covid-19: Teen jabs move cautiously and lockdown takeaway habits endure
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Teenage jab rollout moving cautiously - expert
The UK is moving "cautiously" down the age groups as it decides how many under-18s should get a Covid vaccine - because of a "delicate balance" between benefits and risks, a scientist has said. Prof Adam Finn said the advice to invite 16 and 17-year-olds for their jab came after a small number of serious cases in this age group. He said scientists want to learn more about any side effects of the vaccines. It comes as the UK reported 29,612 new Covid cases and 104 deaths. Almost 40 million Britons have had both doses of a Covid jab - that's 75.3% of the adult population.
2. Warning over A-level private and state school gap
The former schools catch-up tsar says he is worried the pandemic is widening the gap in A-level results between state and private school pupils. Sir Kevan Collins says he is concerned that the "educational legacy of Covid could be growing inequality". For independent school pupils in England, 70% of A-level results were A* or A, compared with 39% for comprehensive pupils. "This is a deep problem in our system and one that seems to be growing," said Sir Kevan. This year's A-Level results showed record numbers of pupils got the top grades after exam gradings were replaced by teacher assessment due to Covid-19.
3. Google may cut pay of staff who work from home
Google employees in the US who opt to work from home permanently may get a pay cut. The technology giant has developed a pay calculator that lets employees see the effects of working remotely or moving offices. Some remote employees, especially those with a long commute, could have their pay cut without changing address. Google said it had no plans at this time to implement the policy in the UK. Meanwhile, there has been a rise in the number of jobs that advertise working from home compared with before the coronavirus pandemic, according to recruitment firm Reed.
4. Deliveroo orders double as lockdown habits endure
If you switched to takeaway deliveries when restaurants closed during the pandemic and haven't kicked the habit, you're not alone. Deliveroo has said demand for its services has strengthened despite Covid restrictions easing. The food delivery firm saw orders double to 148.8 million in the first half of this year, while the value of its transactions also doubled. Deliveroo said it now covered 72% of the UK population. This was ahead of its plans, which had envisaged 67% coverage by the end of this year.
5. Covid sceptic urges people to get vaccine
A Covid sceptic who has been hospitalised with the virus is urging people to have the vaccine. Marcus Birks has been in the intensive care unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital for the past week. He said: "If you haven't been ill, you don't think you're going to get ill, so you listen to the [anti-vaccine] stuff." But he described not being able to get enough breath as "the scariest feeling in the world." He said he had been putting off getting the vaccine. "First thing I am going tell all my family to do is get the vaccine and anybody I see," he said. "And as soon as I can get it, I am definitely getting it."
If you're unsure about whether you should be working from home or returning to the office here's our explainer.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
