Covid: Higher GCSE results predicted and UK economy grows

New Zealand's elimination strategy to tackle coronavirus means borders will remain closed until at least the end of the year, says the country's prime minister. According to Jacinda Ardern, it's the best way to keep Covid-19 out and the economy open. With a population of just under five million New Zealand - seen as one of the most successful countries to control the virus - has only recorded 26 deaths. It's aiming to vaccinate everyone by the end of the year with hopes to reopen borders in 2022.