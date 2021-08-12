Covid: Higher GCSE results predicted and UK economy grows
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Higher results predicted on GCSE results day
Hundreds of thousands of students will be finding out what they have achieved in their GCSEs. The exams were cancelled for a second year because of the pandemic. And like the A-levels and Scotland's Highers and Nationals, grades are based on mini-exams, mock exams, homework or coursework. There are predictions, similar to with the A-level results released on Tuesday, that there will be a spike in grades. Teacher-assessed grades are likely to be higher on average, a year after there were record rises for GCSEs.
2. UK economy grows as restrictions ease
UK economic growth rose by 4.8% between April and June, according to official figures, as the coronavirus lockdown eased. The growth, fuelled by the relaxing of restrictions, was strongest in sectors hard-hit under lockdowns, such as wholesale and retail, hotels and restaurants. Despite the growth, it fell slightly below the Bank of England's 5% prediction. Find out more here.
3. NZ borders to remain closed to keep Covid out
New Zealand's elimination strategy to tackle coronavirus means borders will remain closed until at least the end of the year, says the country's prime minister. According to Jacinda Ardern, it's the best way to keep Covid-19 out and the economy open. With a population of just under five million New Zealand - seen as one of the most successful countries to control the virus - has only recorded 26 deaths. It's aiming to vaccinate everyone by the end of the year with hopes to reopen borders in 2022.
4. Judicial review sought over quarantine hotel rules
It's an "unlawful deprivation of liberty", says a law firm which is seeking a judicial review of the UK's quarantine hotel policy. London-based firm PGMBM is representing travellers, who when returning from red list countries must spend 11 nights in quarantine hotels regardless of vaccinated status or testing negative for Covid. Legal proceedings have begun and come as the cost of staying in a quarantine hotel jumped from £1,750 to £2,285. The UK government says red-list countries present the highest Covid risk.
5. How to get more sleep
"I went from someone who can drop asleep at 9pm everyday, to being awake at 3am every night," says Nicole Baker. "It was draining and really worrying." She's one of the many people who have struggled with insomnia since the start of the pandemic. Find out more about her story and how to get more sleep.
And there's more...
Like last year, GCSE results are based on teacher assessments rather than exams, due to the pandemic. Here's everything you need to know about the 9-1 grading system.
