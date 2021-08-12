Covid: Watchdog to immediately investigate Covid PCR test cost
- Published
The competition watchdog has said it will investigate the price of PCR Covid tests "immediately".
The health secretary had called for a review into "excessive" pricing and "exploitative practices" among test providers.
Travel industry bosses have blamed the high cost of PCR tests for putting people off travelling abroad.
The Competition and Markets Authority said it would explore whether there are pricing and reliability problems.
It said it will also investigate whether PCR providers are breaching obligations under consumer law and what immediate actions the government needs to take.
Holidaymakers have complained of high prices and poor service from many of the 400 or more firms offering PCR tests.
Tests cost about £75 per person on average but prices can reach hundreds.
Sajid Javid asked the CMA to investigate, after reports that pricing was in some cases advertised incorrectly and tests were going missing.
The CMA had originally said it would respond to his request "within a month".
This sparked an angry reaction from travel industry bosses who feared no changes before the end of the summer holidays - a critical market for the sector.