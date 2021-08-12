Afghanistan: UK troops sent to get Britons out as Taliban advances
- Published
Around 600 UK troops are to be sent to Afghanistan to assist British nationals to leave, the government has announced.
It comes as the Taliban has seized the cities of Ghazni and Herat - taking control of 11 provincial capitals in less than a week.
Military personnel will provide protection and help relocate UK nationals, Afghan staff and interpreters.
On Friday the Foreign Office advised all British nationals to leave.
It is estimated that around 4,000 British citizens are still in the country.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the security of British nationals, military personnel and former Afghan staff was the government's first priority and that it "must do everything we can to ensure their safety".
"I have authorised the deployment of additional military personnel to support the diplomatic presence in Kabul, assist British nationals to leave the country and support the relocation of former Afghan staff who risked their lives serving alongside us," he said.
Mr Wallace said deployment was a "pre-planned phase" and was to "enable the next step of leaving".
But the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the additional deployment was "in light of the increasing violence and rapidly deteriorating security environment in the country".
Labour's shadow defence secretary John Healey said the MoD had his party's full backing on sending troops to help the evacuation.
"We share widespread dismay that the security situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating so much faster than forecast," he said, adding that while the UK's forces were withdrawing "we cannot walk away from the people of Afghanistan".
The US has also said it is sending 3,000 military troops to the airport in Kabul to help evacuate a "significant" amount of embassy staff on special flights.
The Taliban has moved with speed, seizing new territories and cities almost daily, as the US and other foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan after 20 years of military operations.
They now control around a third of the country's regional cities and most of northern Afghanistan.
On Thursday the Taliban took control of Herat, the third largest city, and there is heavy fighting in Kandahar, the second largest.
More than 1,000 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan in the past month, according to the UN.