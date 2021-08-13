Covid-19: Gulf in hospitals' virus containment and metal fans go back to Bloodstock

Researchers say there should be an "urgent investigation" into how hospitals contained the spread of Covid during the pandemic's first wave. An analysis of 314 UK hospitals found that in some cases, one in four infections were acquired on the ward. Overall, one in 10 Covid cases were hospital-acquired. One of the report's authors states: "People that came into hospital with one problem, caught Covid and sadly died." The report identifies a number of issues which affected the ability to contain infections, including the availability of personal protective equipment, hospital design and the amount of testing carried out.