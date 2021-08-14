Covid: Testing cost for UK arrivals lowered and parents upset at jabs wait
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Covid test cost for UK arrivals reduced
The cost of NHS coronavirus tests for international arrivals to the UK has been reduced, the government says. Test-and-trace tests have been cut from £88 to £68 for people arriving from green-listed countries and for those from amber-listed countries who are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the price of two tests for amber arrivals who have not had both jabs has been cut from £170 to £136.
2. Parents upset at jabs wait for high-risk children
Parents of clinically extremely vulnerable children have told of their struggles to access vaccines for them, nearly four weeks after they were added to the rollout. At-risk 12 to 15-year-olds and those living with someone with a weak immune system became eligible on 19 July. NHS England says vaccinations will start from 23 August at the latest. But families and GPs have told the BBC they are frustrated by a lack of information.
3. Canada to require jabs for all federal workers
All civil servants in Canada must be vaccinated by the end of October or risk losing their jobs, the government has announced. The mandate also applies to workers in federally regulated sectors, like rail. Canada has one of the highest Covid vaccination rates in the world, with 81% of eligible people having received at least one dose.
4. Three Florida educators die of Covid, says union
Three educators in Florida's second-largest school district have died from Covid-19 within two days of each other, teachers' union officials say. The deaths come just days before Broward County schools are due to reopen on 18 August. Florida's Republican governor has threatened to withhold pay from school leaders who require masks for pupils, amid fierce debate over school virus protocols.
5. Care home deluged with cards for man's 101st birthday
A man who is about to celebrate his 101st birthday but has been unable to see his daughter, in part because of the pandemic, has been sent hundreds of cards and gifts. Jack Annall, from Halifax, was disappointed that his daughter Mary was unable to visit him from Australia. When care home manager Vicky Gudgin appealed for cards to be sent to Mr Annall, more than 500 people responded.
And there's more...
From Monday 16 August, fully vaccinated people in England and Northern Ireland will no longer have to self-isolate after close contact with an infected person. See what the rule change means for you. - and what is happening in the rest of the UK.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
