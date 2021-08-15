Covid: Vaccine target for 16 and 17-year-olds and lockdown exhibition
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Vaccine target set for 16 and 17-year-olds
All 16 and 17-year-olds in England are to be offered their first coronavirus vaccine dose or the chance to book one by 23 August, the government has said. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said offering vaccines by this date would allow teenagers to get some protection before starting school or college next month. A walk-in site finder is being launched online by NHS England to help people locate their nearest vaccine centre.
2. Carrie Johnson's plea for pregnant women to get jab
Carrie Johnson has said she is "feeling great" after having her second Covid jab, as she encouraged other pregnant women to get the vaccine. The prime minister's wife, who is pregnant with their second child, said she understood people's anxieties but that the evidence was "reassuring". Her post on Instagram about getting the jab comes after England's chief midwife urged pregnant women to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
3. 'Worst ever Covid situation' for Australia
Australia is facing the worst situation it's been in since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the leader of New South Wales has warned. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said rules would be tightened in Sydney, the state capital, which is in lockdown, and Covid fines would increase. "This is literally a war, and we've known we've been in a war for some time, but never to this extent," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.
4. Pop-up campsite rules 'harming communities'
Rules making it easier for pop-up campsites to open during the Covid pandemic in Wales have led to a "free-for-all", harming rural communities, residents have warned. Landowners can open campsites for up to 56 days without planning permission, after rules were relaxed. While owners say the sites are boosting tourism, some residents claim their communities have been damaged after campsites "sprang up overnight".
5. Exhibition sheds light on life in lockdown
An exhibition of mini sheds reflecting life during the pandemic has gone on display in Newcastle. The 20 creations in Shed a Light were made during lockdown. Many have intricate interiors with tiny furniture and, in one case, a beach with deckchairs. Artist Nicola Lynch, who supported the exhibition, said the pieces were "thought-provoking" and hoped they would lead to a discussion about emotional wellbeing.
And there's more...
From Monday 16 August, fully vaccinated people in England and Northern Ireland will no longer have to self-isolate after close contact with an infected person. See what the rule change means for you. - and what is happening in the rest of the UK.
