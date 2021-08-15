Afghanistan: UK has abandoned Afghan people, says senior MP
The withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is Britain's biggest foreign policy disaster since the Suez crisis of 1956, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee has said.
Tory MP Tom Tugendhat criticised the foreign secretary for not making any statement as the Taliban advanced across the country in the last week.
It took every key city except the capital, Kabul, which is surrounded.
Mr Tugendhat said the UK has "abandoned the Afghan people".
The BBC understands that Parliament will sit on Wednesday after a Downing Street source said the prime minister is expected to recall MPs to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
Labour's shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said it had been "clear for days" there had been a "catastrophic miscalculation" by the US and UK, who overestimated the strength of Afghanistan's government.
"It beggars belief that in the face of all that, the [UK] government has been so slow to respond. What we need to hear now is an actual strategy from the government," she said.
Mr Tugendhat compared the Afghanistan withdrawal to the UK's failed invasion of Egypt in 1956, intended to regain control of the Suez canal, which is seen by many historians as marking the end of Britain's role as a major world power.
The pull-out in Afghanistan showed a lack of "strategic patience", stripped the Afghan army of their logistics and air support and "convinced them there was no tomorrow", he told the BBC.
That emboldened Taliban militants, allowing them to sweep through many major cities, he suggested.
Kabul is now the last city in government hands, with the Taliban saying fighters are ordered to stay at the city's entry points as they negotiate a peaceful transfer of power.
The Foreign Office has advised more than 4,000 British citizens thought to be in Afghanistan to leave and on Thursday said it would send 600 troops to help with the departure of Britons, Afghan staff and interpreters.