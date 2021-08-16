Covid: Self-isolation changes and Scotland goes back to school

Anyone who has had two doses of a Covid vaccine or is under 18, and has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, no longer needs to quarantine. The rules have relaxed further in England and Northern Ireland, so instead of self-isolation, a PCR test is advised - although that's not compulsory. It's part of a cautious "step back towards normality", says Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Scotland and Wales have already implemented changes to their self-isolation rules.