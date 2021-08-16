Covid: Self-isolation changes and Scotland goes back to school
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Self-isolation ends for double-jabbed and under-18s
Anyone who has had two doses of a Covid vaccine or is under 18, and has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, no longer needs to quarantine. The rules have relaxed further in England and Northern Ireland, so instead of self-isolation, a PCR test is advised - although that's not compulsory. It's part of a cautious "step back towards normality", says Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Scotland and Wales have already implemented changes to their self-isolation rules.
2. Back to school for Scotland
The vast majority of schoolchildren are back in the classroom in Scotland this week. A few council areas returned last week and they, like pupils starting in a few days time, face a third academic year with restrictions. This includes teachers and secondary pupils wearing face coverings in classrooms and corridors.
3. Japan's economy bounced back before Olympics
Japan, the third largest economy in the world, rebounded faster than expected from a pandemic-driven slump in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics. It grew at twice the rate forecast in April to June, official figures show. But analysts warn growth will be modest this quarter after a state of emergency was reimposed to ease a spike in Covid-19 infections.
4. Snap general election in Canada
As Canada enters its fourth wave of the pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a snap summer general election. "Canadians need to choose how we finish the fight against Covid-19," says the Liberal leader. The election comes as polls indicate his minority Liberal government looks within reach of forming a majority. Read more here.
5. Team GB's Olympic efforts celebrated
After matching their medal total from London 2012, Team GB has finally had the chance to celebrate its achievements from the Tokyo Olympic Games. Due to coronavirus restrictions the athletes had to fly home within two days of competing - but their achievements were celebrated last night with a star-studded concert at Wembley. Take a look.
And there's more...
Self-isolation rules have changed in England and Northern Ireland. Find out what that means and remind yourself of the rules in Scotland and Wales.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
