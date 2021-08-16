Hundreds more Britons and Afghans to arrive in UK
- Published
The UK is "working very carefully" to determine the number of Afghan refugees it will take in after the Taliban seized control, Dominic Raab has said.
The foreign secretary said the situation was "not what we wanted, but we have to deal with the new reality".
He confirmed 350 more British nationals and Afghans who worked with UK troops would arrive in "the days that come".
It came after people fled to Kabul's international airport as the Taliban swept into the capital unopposed.
Amid chaotic scenes, in which a number of people died, all flights in and out of the airport have been halted, a Pentagon spokesperson said.
Speaking to broadcasters following a meeting of the government's emergency Cobra group on Monday, Mr Raab said: "Everyone, I think, has been surprised by the scale and the pace at which the Taliban have taken over in Afghanistan, and that's a lesson that we've all got to learn from.
"But the truth is what matters right now is focusing on getting British nationals out, getting out those who have so loyally served the UK, and making sure that the gains that we've made over 20 years are not lost."
Asked about the number of refugees the UK might be willing to take, Mr Raab said he unable to commit to taking in a specific number, but that the government was "working on what further commitment we might make".