Covid: Moderna jab approved for 12 to 17s and summer schools make up for lost time

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in 12 to 17 year olds by the UK's medicines regulator. The jab joins Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine in receiving a green light for those over 12. But the Department of Health has yet to set out whether it will be used for the age group. Pfizer is being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable. Find out more about child jabs here.