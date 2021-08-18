Covid: Israel's Covid pass extends to over-3s and small rise in UK cases
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.
1. Israel extends Covid rules
In Israel, anyone over the age of three will now be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test before entering many indoor spaces, as the country tackles a sharp rise in infections. Restaurants, cafes, museums, libraries, gyms and pools are among the venues that will be covered by the Green Pass, which previously only applied to children aged 12 and over.
2. Small rise in new UK Covid cases
The UK recorded 33,904 new positive cases on Wednesday and a further 111 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test. After falling over recent weeks, the average number of daily confirmed cases is now showing signs of a small rise. As of 18 August, the seven-day case average stands at 30,177. You can read more here.
3. Normal exams in Scotland next year
Exams will happen as normal next year if it safe for them to do so, the Scottish government has said, with National 5, Higher and Advanced Highers set to be held in spring 2022 if public health advice allows. The pandemic has causes significant disruption to childrens' education - with formal exams cancelled for the past two years running. But if public health conditions do not allow for exams, pupils will get grades from teachers' judgements based on normal in-year assessment.
4. Most Tory MPs ditch masks as Commons returns
The House of Commons has been full for the first time since the start of the pandemic last March as MPs returned on Wednesday. But most Tory MPs did not wear face coverings during the packed debate on Afghanistan, despite UK government guidance to do so in crowded areas. More opposition MPs than Conservatives covered their faces, as MPs sat shoulder-to-shoulder to discuss developments overseas.
5. Qantas says all staff must be vaccinated
Australia's Qantas airline has said all its staff must be vaccinated against Covid-19. Frontline workers- including pilots, cabin crew and airport staff- must have had both jabs by mid-November, while others will have until the end of March 2022 to get fully vaccinated, the company has said.
And there's more...
Under-18s have been offered Pfizer vaccine and now Moderna's jab has been approved for use in 12 to 17 year olds, with this in mind which teenagers can now get vaccinated?
