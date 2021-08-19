Covid: Vaccines effective against Delta variant and PCR test 'rip-off' warning

After criticism from the ex-chairman of the Competition and Markets Authority who said PCR tests for travel have become "a predictable Covid rip-off", the competition regulator reveals it had warned the government of risks to consumers. Covid tests, which are required under current travel rules, can cost an average of £75 but in some cases can be in the hundreds. The watchdog says in April and May it provided advice and market analysis to Department of Health officials about the fast-growing testing industry. The BBC has approached the government for a response.