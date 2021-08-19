Kabul evacuation: No planes leaving empty says UK defence secretary
No plane carrying Britons and refugees from Afghanistan has left empty, the UK defence secretary has said.
Ben Wallace rejected reports that some flights from Kabul contained only a few people, saying the UK was "absolutely ploughing through the numbers".
He told BBC Breakfast "every hour counts" and confirmed the "Taliban are letting our people through".
Mr Wallace said between seven and nine RAF planes were taking off every day, with at least 138 on a recent flight.
A flight landed at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Mr Wallace also said the UK would continue to stay in Afghanistan as long as the US ran Kabul airport, but said the government was also investing in "third country hubs" for processing people in the region.
The UK has committed to take in up to 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next few years under a new resettlement scheme - including 5,000 this year.
About 2,000 Afghan former staff and their families have also come to the UK via a separate scheme this year, according to the Home Office, with a target of 5,000 by the end of 2021.
