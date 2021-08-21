Covid: CO2 monitors for schools and Euro 2020 a 'significant risk'

Is it better to get infected with Covid than get a booster jab? It might seem a strange question after months of trying to stop the virus from spreading but there are differences in a person's immune system after natural infection or a jab. Now that the majority of people have some immunity to the virus some experts think it may be better not to "over-vaccinate" and let the virus top up immunity over time. But there are also worries about the long-term effects of Covid on the body. Our health correspondent James Gallagher guides you through the discussion.