Covid: CO2 monitors for schools and Euro 2020 a 'significant risk'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. CO2 monitors for schools
Around 300,000 carbon dioxide monitors will be made available to schools in England to help improve ventilation and lessen the spread of Covid. The Department for Education says the portable monitors could be used to identify where more air-flow is needed. Teaching unions have been calling for urgent extra ventilation measures with masks and social distancing rules scrapped for the coming term.
2. Euro 2020 'generated significant risk'
More than 9,000 cases of Covid were linked to people who attended Euro 2020 football matches, according to a paper published by Public Health England. Euro 2020 and England's progress to the final "generated a significant risk to public health across the UK", PHE concluded. But other mass events, including Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix, saw lower numbers of cases connected to them and the government says the data shows mass participation events can be conducted safely.
3. Does catching Covid give better protection than a jab?
Is it better to get infected with Covid than get a booster jab? It might seem a strange question after months of trying to stop the virus from spreading but there are differences in a person's immune system after natural infection or a jab. Now that the majority of people have some immunity to the virus some experts think it may be better not to "over-vaccinate" and let the virus top up immunity over time. But there are also worries about the long-term effects of Covid on the body. Our health correspondent James Gallagher guides you through the discussion.
4. India approves first DNA Covid vaccine
India's drug regulator has approved the world's first DNA vaccine against Covid-19 for emergency use. The three-dose vaccine, called ZyCoV-D, prevented symptomatic disease in 66% of those vaccinated, according to an interim study by its maker Cadila Healthcare. The firm plans to make up to 120 million doses. Previous DNA vaccines have worked well in animals but not humans.
5. The West End star who worked as a carer in lockdown
As theatres reopen actors will be swapping their lockdown jobs to get back on the stage once more. One of those who found alternative employment during the pandemic was Stephen Beckett. He plays one of the dads in the long-running Abba musical Mamma Mia. But during lockdown he worked with a care agency looking after elderly people. He says it is "really emotional" to be back on stage 16 months on.
And there's more...
This time last year the UK was taking its first steps into what was the second wave of Covid. You can see how the figures compare with our current situation here.
