Afghanistan: British evacuation improving, says armed forces minister
- Published
Efforts to evacuate Britons and eligible Afghans from Kabul are improving, with more than 1,700 people airlifted out in the past 24 hours, the armed forces minister has said.
On Sunday, the UK government said seven Afghan civilians had died in the chaotic crowds outside the airport.
But minister James Heappey said the Taliban was now marshalling people into queues, making the process quicker.
731 people had been processed on Sunday morning and were set to fly, he added.
He urged more people to come forward if they had been told to do so.
Until now, he said, a lot of people had been put off going to Baron Hotel in Kabul, where many British nationals have been told to travel for processing, because of reports of violence and chaotic scenes.
"Today the queue is flowing better," he said, adding that the Taliban were marshalling people into separate UK and US evacuation queues, which was "making a big difference".