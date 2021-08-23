Covid: PCR test cost clamp down and vaccine plea for youngsters

After contracting coronavirus eight months ago, Megan Higgins, 25, "can't even walk around the shops without getting exhausted" . She's one of three previously healthy people with long Covid who feature in an NHS campaign to boost vaccine uptake. While the younger a person is the lower their overall risk from coronavirus, the latest figures for England show people aged 18 to 34 now make up more than a fifth of those admitted to hospital with the virus and most of those are unvaccinated.