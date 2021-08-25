Covid-19: Scotland sees record cases, as the search for pandemic's origin 'stalls'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Schools return fuels infections in Scotland
Scotland has recorded more than 5,000 daily Covid cases - its highest figure for a single day since the pandemic began. A total of 5,021 new cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday, a record high for the second day running. The number of infections is partly being fuelled by the return of schools after the summer holidays, deputy first minister John Swinney has said, explaining that the data showed high numbers of young people had tested positive in recent days.
2. Search for Covid's origins 'have stalled'
Senior scientists say "the window of opportunity" to conduct crucial studies into how the Covid-19 pandemic started is closing. Researchers asked by the World Health Organization to find the cause of the initial outbreak say the process has stalled and any further delay could make crucial studies "biologically impossible". They are calling on political and scientific leaders to expedite those studies "while there is still time".
3. South-west England cases highest among young people
South-west England has seen a recent spike in cases, which are highest "by far" among 15-24 year olds, according to Public Health England. Prof Mike Wade, deputy regional director, said this age bracket had 1,700 cases per 100,000. He also said the latest figures showed just over 5,000 cases could possibly be linked to the Boardmasters festival, which was held in Newquay two weeks ago. Meanwhile, the UK has reported more than 30,000 daily Covid cases for an eighth day in a row, according to the latest government statistics.
4. Mr Kipling maker latest firm to offer hybrid working
Premier Foods, the owner of Mr Kipling cakes, has told its 800 office staff members they will be able to decide where they work, as it adopts a new hybrid model. The offer applies to staff at its St Albans head office, as well as its Manchester, Lutterworth, Southampton, and High Wycombe locations. Premier joins a string of other companies embracing hybrid working after more than 18 months of remote working due to the coronavirus pandemic. Video calls firm Zoom has also announced it will mix remote and in-office working.
5. Return of festival 'will be emotional" for teens
The return of Reading Festival this weekend will be an "emotional time" for teenagers following the Covid-19 pandemic, the event's boss has said. The music festival, which was cancelled last year, along with its sister event Leeds Festival, is expected to host more than 100,000 people over three days. Festival Republic managing director Melvin Benn said he was thrilled to be able to put on the event after "the worst 18 months" for teenagers.
And there's more...
As some countries, such as Australia and Vietnam, report record numbers of cases, head here to find out more about the global picture.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
