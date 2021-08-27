Afghanistan: UK enters final stages of evacuation
The UK has entered the final stages of its Kabul evacuation and no more people will be called to the airport to leave, the Ministry of Defence says.
"It is with deep regret that not everyone has been able to be evacuated during this process," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.
The MoD said processing facilities at the Baron Hotel, outside the airport in Kabul, had been closed.
The US, which is running the airport, is withdrawing its troops by 31 August.
It comes after two explosions hit Kabul airport on Thursday, killing some 90 people - among them 13 US military personnel.
At least 150 people were also wounded in the attack, which the so-called Islamic State group say it was behind.
But Mr Wallace said the UK's withdrawal "wasn't hastened by the attack".
On Thursday evening, the MoD said 13,146 people had been evacuated by the UK from Kabul under Operation Pitting, which began on 13 August.
Mr Wallace said this included nearly 8,000 Afghans eligible under the UK's relocation scheme for those who worked for the UK government and other vulnerable individuals, as well as 4,000 British passport holders.
Others evacuated include embassy staff and nationals from partner nations.
The defence secretary told BBC Breakfast some people would be left behind but the operation was "a remarkable achievement" in "a very hostile environment".
He said eight to nine more flights would come into Kabul to evacuate around 1,000 people who remained inside the airfield.
Mr Wallace would not confirm when the last British troops would leave the country, but he said this would be before the US withdrew by 31 August.
The MoD said closing processing facilities would enable the UK to focus efforts on evacuating those who were already ready at the airport ready to leave.
"The UK's ability to process further cases is now extremely reduced and additional numbers will be limited," it said in a statement.
"Evacuating all those civilians we have already processed will free up the capacity needed on UK military aircraft to bring out our remaining diplomats and military personnel."