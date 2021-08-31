Covid-19: Business confidence rising and cases doubling every week in Scotland
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Business optimism jumps with hope of recovery
British business confidence is at its highest since April 2017, amid hopes the economy is recovering strongly to pre-pandemic levels, according to a monthly survey of 1,200 companies. Lloyds Bank Business Barometer suggests growing optimism among UK firms is driven by improvements in trading prospects and expectations of stronger growth in the year ahead, despite concerns over staff shortages and inflation.
2. Scotland cases doubling every week
Covid cases in Scotland have roughly doubled every week since most restrictions eased on 9 August, with more than 500 people in hospital with the virus. National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch says the NHS is stretched and elective surgeries could be delayed.
3. Teen with Covid urges others to get vaccinated
A teenager in hospital with Covid has warned that the virus "is not a joke for young people". Maisy Evans, 17, was due to return to sixth form next Monday, but is currently struggling for breath. She says it's been confirmed a Covid-related clot on her lung was not caused by her first dose of the Pfizer jab. Read Maisy's story.
4. Classrooms to get £6m anti-Covid air technology
Doctors are welcoming a £6m air technology fund to help stop Covid spreading in schools, colleges and universities. The Welsh government says it will pay for 30,000 CO2 sensors and 1,800 ozone disinfecting machines, developed by Swansea University, to detect a lack of fresh air. The National Association of Head Teachers says "clear guidance" is needed on what action to take when poor air quality is identified.
5. Taste for takeaways outlasts Covid lockdowns
Covid has changed the way we dine, it seems, with increased demand for delivery "here to stay", according to Neil Manhas of Pizza Hut UK. The company is launching 125 new locations over three years to serve home delivery. Nearly a quarter of people spend more on takeaways and food deliveries now than before the pandemic, according to market researcher Mintel. Accountant KPMG says the average spend is up from £38 to £53 a month.
