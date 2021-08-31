What is long Covid? Advice in five South Asian languages
- Published
Related Topics
Most people who catch Covid-19 won't become severely ill and are likely to get better relatively quickly.
However, significant numbers have had long-term problems. You may have "long Covid" if some of your symptoms continue for weeks or months after the initial illness.
BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to understand the pandemic. Here we explain long Covid in five South Asian languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, Tamil and Sylheti.