What is long Covid? Advice in five South Asian languages

Most people who catch Covid-19 won't become severely ill and are likely to get better relatively quickly.

However, significant numbers have had long-term problems. You may have "long Covid" if some of your symptoms continue for weeks or months after the initial illness.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to understand the pandemic. Here we explain long Covid in five South Asian languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, Tamil and Sylheti.

Punjabi

media captionDr Carter Singh tells you everything you need to know about long Covid, in Punjabi.

Urdu

media captionDr Nadia Ghani tells you everything you need to know about long Covid, in Urdu.

Sylheti

media captionDr Abdul Mannan tells you everything you need to know about long Covid, in Sylheti.

Gujarati

media captionDr Chintal Patel tells you everything you need to know about long Covid, in Gujarati.

Tamil

media captionDr Venughanan Manikavasagar tells you everything you need to know about long Covid, in Tamil.

