Covid-19: Ryanair predicts travel rebound and Mission: Impossible's Covid lawsuit

As children prepare to get back to school head teachers have been telling the BBC how they are planning to keep them safe. Pepe Di'lasio said mask-wearing and year-group bubbles would continue at his Sheffield school. "We've all seen rates go up in the last few days and we need to make sure we don't add to that," he said. A further 32,181 coronavirus cases and 50 deaths were reported in the UK, according to government figures..