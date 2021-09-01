Covid: Children's long Covid study and Scotland's vaccine passports

The risk of long Covid in children is much lower than many had feared, say leading child-health experts after the world's biggest study into the issue. Researchers, led by the Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, said they were "reassured" by the results. Every 11 to 17-year-old testing positive for coronavirus in England from September to March was surveyed. Fifteen weeks after infection, between 1.7% and 14% of them still had some symptoms. But there's no evidence to show that large numbers had to get help for symptoms that were so bad they had to stay in bed, or couldn't go to school.