Religious groups in UK failing children over sex abuse, report says
By Tom Symonds
Home Affairs correspondent
- Published
There are "shocking failings" and "blatant hypocrisy" in the way major UK religious groups handle child sex abuse allegations, an inquiry has found.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said some religious organisations in England and Wales were "morally failing" children.
It examined evidence from 38 groups, including sects from Christianity, Orthodox Judaism and Islam.
Leaders discouraged reporting abuse to protect reputations, the report found.
It said the religious leaders also blamed victims for their abuse, and relied on religious dogma when responding to allegations.
The report, which follows on from inquiries into the Catholic and Anglican Churches, comes after several weeks of public hearings in which victims of abuse gave evidence.
It covers a series of religious groups including the Jehovah's Witnesses, major mosques, and bodies representing the orthodox Jewish community.