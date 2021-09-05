Covid-19: Vaccines clarity needed for children, and bumpy ride ahead for jobs
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Call for clarity on Covid vaccines for children
Clarity on Covid vaccines for children is needed to prevent more disruption to their education, Labour has said. It comes as the UK's four chief medical officers consider the wider implications of extending the rollout after JCVI advisers on Friday failed to recommend the jab for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds on health grounds alone. Meanwhile, Scotland's largest teaching union has said that withholding Covid vaccines from the age group is "unethical". So, what do parents think about vaccinating children? And as millions of pupils return to the classroom, read more about how schools are trying to keep them safe.
2. Jobs market set for bumpy ride, says think tank
There is "huge uncertainty" surrounding what might happen next in the jobs market. While job creation is predicted to remain strong when the furlough scheme ends, a fresh rise in unemployment is still likely, think tank the Resolution Foundation has said. As the furlough scheme enters its final weeks, read more about how it is changing.
3. Almost 50 shops a day disappear from High Streets
An average of nearly 50 outlets a day have shut on Britain's High Streets, research suggests, as the impact of the pandemic and customers' changing shopping habits have a lasting effect on many town and city centres. In the first six months of this year, more than 8,700 chain stores had closed, according to figures collected by the Local Data Company on behalf of accountancy firm PwC.
4. Don't take horse dewormer for Covid, doctor pleads
People are being urged not to take horse deworming drug Ivermectin to treat coronavirus following a rise in patients being admitted to hospitals in Oklahoma. Dr Jason McElyea, a US doctor, said emergency rooms are so congested that gunshot victims are having trouble accessing treatment. Patients who have taken the drug have been arriving at hospital with vomiting, muscle aches and even vision loss, Dr McElyea added. Ivermectin has become controversial after being promoted as a way of treating or preventing Covid, despite being so far unproven.
5. New Zealand cinema worker left red-faced after voicemail blooper
A cinema employee in New Zealand was having trouble recording a voicemail message informing customers that the theatre was closed due to Covid restrictions. But unfortunately for him, he failed to delete his failed attempts. Now the clip of the worker from the Movie Max in Timaru has gone viral on TikTok.
And don't forget...
With experts recommending a third Covid jab for those with severely weakened immune systems who are aged over 12, here's what you need to know about the vaccine and booster jabs.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
