Covid-19: Vaccines clarity needed for children, and bumpy ride ahead for jobs

People are being urged not to take horse deworming drug Ivermectin to treat coronavirus following a rise in patients being admitted to hospitals in Oklahoma. Dr Jason McElyea, a US doctor, said emergency rooms are so congested that gunshot victims are having trouble accessing treatment. Patients who have taken the drug have been arriving at hospital with vomiting, muscle aches and even vision loss, Dr McElyea added. Ivermectin has become controversial after being promoted as a way of treating or preventing Covid, despite being so far unproven.