Covid: UK passes seven million Covid cases and England and Wales' pupils return to school

Millions of students in England and Wales returned to schools and colleges for the start of the new term on Monday. Many students and teachers are excited to get back in the classroom but some pupils find the prospect "very daunting" and have asked to repeat last year. Across Scotland - where schools have already returned - students have begun returning to universities for the start of a "more normal" academic year. However, with high infection rates in Scotland - and rates of full vaccination in young people averaging 50% - concerns still remain about Covid-19 outbreaks.