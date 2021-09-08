Covid: Green and amber travel lists could go and Scotland surge 'slowing'

Moving too quickly to give people Covid booster jabs would deprive scientists of data on how well the vaccines work, AstraZeneca bosses have said. "We do not yet know whether that third dose is clinically needed," they said in the Telegraph. It has already been announced that half a million of the most vulnerable in the UK will be offered a third dose. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday he was "confident" a booster programme could begin this month but was awaiting advice on who should be eligible. Find out more about who will get a booster jab here.