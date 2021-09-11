Covid: Ambulance boss apology and France ex-health minister under investigation

Clubbers will have to prove they are fully vaccinated to get into nightclubs in Scotland from next month and in England similar rules are expected to come into force. The aim of vaccine passports is to reduce Covid cases and avoid lockdowns. But some people are angry about the rule, with one student saying it makes her even more reluctant to get a jab. "I'm 19, I'm going to be 20 in November - it's nearly two years of clubbing that I've just never had the chance to experience and now with vaccine passports it doesn't look like it's going to happen anytime soon," Sharnie May Crooks tells Newsbeat. Read more about vaccine passports in our explainer here.