England vaccine passport plans ditched, Sajid Javid says
By Marie Jackson
BBC News
- Published
A scheme for vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs and large events in England will not go ahead, the health secretary has said.
Sajid Javid told the BBC: "We shouldn't be doing things for the sake of it."
He said the government had looked at the evidence, adding: "I'm pleased to say we will not be going ahead."
It was thought the plan, which came under criticism from venues and some MPs, would be introduced at the end of this month.
Under the scheme, members of the public would have been required to show proof they have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to gain entry to clubs and other crowded events.
The Night Time Industries Association said the plans could have crippled the industry and seen nightclubs facing discrimination cases.
There was also opposition from Tory MPs on the Covid Recovery Group and the Liberal Democrats, whose leader Ed Davey, described them as "divisive, unworkable and expensive".
Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, Mr Javid said: "We just shouldn't be doing things for the sake of it or because others are doing, and we should look at every possible intervention properly.
"I've never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity, but we were right to properly look at it.
"We've looked at it properly and, whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I'm pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports."
The move appears to be a sharp U-turn by the government.
On the same TV programme last week, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the end of September was the right time to start the vaccine passport scheme for sites with large crowds because all over-18s would have been offered two jabs by then and it was the "best way" to keep the night industry open.
Analysis: A government under pressure
By Ione Wells, BBC political correspondent
The UK government had faced pressure from a number of its own Tory MPs, as well as from nightclubs and the events sector, to ditch plans for vaccine passports in England.
First, there was a hint they were pushing ahead. Last week, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said they would be required in nightclubs and other indoor venues in England by the end of the month.
Then came the row-back. On Friday, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said they would "almost certainly" be necessary for nightclubs this autumn, but said he'd prefer a more limited use of them.
By Sunday at 08:30 BST, the health secretary said on Sky News that the government hoped to avoid having them, and within the next hour told the BBC they will not be going ahead with plans.
Clearly there has been debate within government itself about their use but a decision has, for now, been made - even if the option will be kept in "reserve".
Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael accused the Conservatives of needlessly sowing confusion among businesses for months and called for them to scrap the "unnecessary and draconian Coronavirus Act altogether".
Speaking before Mr Javid's announcement, Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth was asked whether Labour would cheer on the government if they scrapped the vaccine passport.
"If the government are not going to bring the vaccine passports to Parliament, that's the end of it," he replied.
Scotland is taking a different approach to England - they will bring in a vaccine passport for over-18s for entry to nightclubs and many large events from October.
In Wales, ministers will decide next week whether to introduce the scheme. There are no current plans for a similar scheme in Northern Ireland.
A series of key government announcements and decisions are expected in the coming days.
On Monday, Boris Johnson is expected to outline plans for booster jabs.
The following day, he will set out his Covid Winter Plan for England, likely to include contingency measures that would be implemented if the NHS was at risk of becoming overwhelmed.