Covid: Booster jabs to start next week and vaccine passports not ruled out in 'Plan B'

The government has been setting out its plan to tackle Covid over autumn and winter - when cases are expected to rise. A key part of that is to offer booster vaccines to all over-50s, younger adults with health conditions and frontline health and care workers. The booster should be given at least six months after a second dose - with the Pfizer jab recommended. Experts say there are some signs the protection offered by the vaccine may start dropping off several months after the second dose - with the most vulnerable groups most at risk of this. Read more in our explainer here.