Covid-19: Booster jab announcement and vaccination in schools

Tourism industry body Abta is urging the government to scrap Covid PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers returning from lower-risk countries and perform a "significant overhaul" of the traffic-light system for destinations. It says the policies have "choked off" this summer's travel trade, with seven out of 10 travel firms planning to make redundancies after furlough ends. The government says protecting public health is its priority and that decisions on the traffic-light system are kept under regular review.