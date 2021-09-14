Covid: Sajid Javid unveils winter plan to tackle coronavirus
- Published
The health secretary has unveiled the government's plan for tackling Covid during autumn and winter in England.
It includes offering booster jabs to those most at risk from the virus and maximising uptake among those who have not yet had the vaccine.
Ministers have also prepared a "Plan B" if measures are needed to prevent "unsustainable pressure" on the NHS.
This could include compulsory face coverings in certain settings and asking people to work from home.
Under Plan A, the government would offer five main defences against Covid, including encouraging the unvaccinated to have the jab, vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds and beginning a booster programme.
Mr Javid also said it was "highly likely" frontline NHS staff and those in wider social care settings will need to have Covid-19 and flu vaccinations in order to be deployed.
He said the government would be "keeping an open mind" and waiting for the results of a consultation but this would be "an important step in protecting those at greatest risk".