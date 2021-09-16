Covid: PM continues reshuffle and will full-time office working return?
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. PM continues reshuffle
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reshuffle continues as he plans to "build back better from the pandemic and deliver on your priorities". He will be rebuilding his ministerial team following a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday which saw Gavin Williamson - who was criticised over his handling of schools and exams during the pandemic - sacked. He was replaced by vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi. Mr Johnson is due to rejig junior and middle-ranking ministers.
2. Will working from the office full-time return?
What happens to home working when we move into a post pandemic world? Most office workers will never return full-time, according to a survey for the BBC, with the majority saying they would prefer to work from home either full-time or at least some of the time. And a total of 70% of 1,684 people polled predicted that workers would "never return to offices at the same rate". However, there are concerns from managers creativity in the workplace would be affected.
3. Vaccine period changes should be investigated
Heavy and delayed periods and unexpected bleeding after having the Covid vaccine has been not only been talked about, but reported to the UK's regulator. After reviewing more than 30,000 reports, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency says it "does not support a link" between the jab and the symptoms. But leading immunologist specialising in fertility, Dr Victoria Male says the link should be investigated to reassure women. She says he body's immune response was the likely cause, not something in the vaccines.
4. Why are people using a horse drug?
It's usually used to treat parasitic infections in animals such as horses, but in the US a drug called Ivermectin is being touted as a way of treating or preventing for Covid-19. It's not been approved use in that way but people still take it. Ros Atkins looks into why.
5. Lockdown leads key change
This one might strike a chord with you. It turns out about 1m people in the UK learnt an instrument and others took music lessons during the pandemic. Jaz Ampaw-Farr is one of them. She missed out on learning an instrument as a child but lockdown gave her the chance to change that. Find out more about her story here.
