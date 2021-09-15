Prince Charles foundation chair quits amid cash-for-access claims
- Published
The chairman of The Prince's Foundation has resigned amid concerns over possible "rogue activity" linked to the future king's educational charity.
Douglas Connell said he would be responsible "if it appears that serious misconduct may have taken place".
Newspaper reports alleged the charity had accepted £100,000 from a Russian donor who was later promised a meeting with the Prince of Wales.
The Scottish Charity Regulator is investigating the claims.
The charity's ethics committee had ultimately rejected former banker Dmitry Leus's donation, the Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Times reported.
The Prince's Foundation chief executive Michael Fawcett temporarily stood down earlier this month, following separate allegations he had offered to help secure an honour for another major foreign donor.
Mr Connell, who as chairman oversaw the charity's governance, said: "I am both shocked and dismayed by newspaper reports that rogue activity of various kinds may have taken place within and outside The Prince's Foundation.
"I and the other members of the board of trustees had no knowledge of any such activity, and we have launched a rigorous and independent investigation.
"My view is that the person chairing any organisation should take responsibility if it appears that serious misconduct may have taken place within it.
"I believe that the correct course of action is for the chair to accept that responsibility and to stand down from the role."
Another charity executive, development director Chris Martin, has also temporarily stood down.
'Ethical standards'
A representative for The Prince's Foundation - which delivers education and training programmes across the world - said: "The Prince's Foundation understands and respects Mr Connell's decision to step down.
"We would like to thank him for all his work to date and wish him well.
"The Prince's Foundation takes very seriously the allegations made in recent news articles and is committed to the highest ethical standards.
"These changes to the board of trustees will not impact the scope or timing of the rigorous independent investigation already under way."
Prince Charles is president of the foundation but not involved with its governance. The charity's trustees oversee its day-to-day activities.
An investigation has been launched into the allegations relating to Mr Fawcett, by an independent team on behalf of the foundation's trustees.
A Clarence House spokesman said of that investigation: "The Prince of Wales fully supports the investigation now under way at the foundation."