Covid: First booster jabs for NHS staff and calls for military help
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.
1. First booster jabs for NHS staff
NHS staff in England and Wales have begun receiving booster jabs as part of plans to increase protection for millions of people this winter. Over-50s, care workers and younger adults with certain health conditions across the UK will also be offered a third vaccine dose, at least six months after their second jab. People will be contacted when it's their turn to received one dose of Pfizer or a half dose of Moderna. Catherine Cargill, a maternity support worker and student at Croydon University Hospital, said she was excited to get the booster. "So far I haven't caught Covid and I want to keep it that way," she said.
2. Scotland and Northern Ireland call for military help
After a series of serious ambulance delays caused by the pressures of a surge in Covid cases, Scotland is drawing up a request for "targeted military assistance" for the ambulance service. Nicola Sturgeon said health services were dealing with "probably the most challenging combination of circumstances" in their history. Opposition politicians highlighted cases such as one man who died after a 40-hour wait. Ms Sturgeon said the incident was "unacceptable" and the Scottish Ambulance Service said it would apologise to the man's family as it launches an investigation. The Ministry of Defence is also considering a request for up to 100 armed services medics to be sent to Northern Ireland during October. In August, the Army also worked alongside NHS staff at four ambulance trusts in England due to staff shortages and high demand.
3. No sign of spike after TRNSMT festival
Scotland's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said he believed the nation's high infection rates may have peaked, with "no sign" major events such as Glasgow's TRNSMT festival had caused large numbers of infections. About 50,000 people attended the three-day festival on Glasgow Green last weekend, with attendees having to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test. Meanwhile, the Isle of Wight festival kicks off in Newport, with headliners including Liam Gallagher and Duran Duran. Organiser John Giddings said measures such as requiring vaccination, a negative lateral flow test or natural immunity through a recent infection meant it was "safer to come here than your local supermarket".
4. Tiktok doc calls for social media training for medics
A doctor using Tiktok to combat Covid vaccine myths has called for trainee medics to get social media training as part of their degrees. Dr Bnar Talabani is part of Team Halo, a UN-backed group of doctors and scientists using social media to counter misinformation, and said the medical profession needs to do more to engage with young people. "We should get training for this at medical school and when we're doing our scientific degrees to teach us how we can do it safely, professionally, appropriately - but in a way that's quite engaging," she says. A former refugee from Iraq, Dr Talabini has been targeted by anti-vaxxers who told her she will "hang at the Nuremberg trials". But she says she does not tolerate rudeness - and the trolls only boost the visibility of her posts.
5. Al fresco dining to stay in parts of London
Parts of central London have agreed to make the al fresco dining areas established during the pandemic a permanent feature. More than 80% of people living in Covent Garden and St John's Wood supported the outdoor dining spaces in the streets, Westminster City Council said. Residents in Soho will also be consulted now, after the council previously said the roads would reopen to traffic in October. Pavements were widened, roads closed or parking bays suspended in around 60 streets Westminster during the pandemic to allow for extra restaurant seating, creating a total of 16,000 covers.
England now has two plans for winter, a plan A and a contingency plan B if things get worse. Find out more about what that means in our guide.
You can find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
