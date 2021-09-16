Sir Clive Sinclair: Computing pioneer dies aged 81
Inventor Sir Clive Sinclair, who popularised the home computer and invented the pocket calculator, has died at his London home aged 81.
His daughter Belinda Sinclair said he passed away on Thursday morning after having cancer for more than a decade.
Sir Clive's products included the ZX series of computers and his ill-fated C5 electric vehicle.
He was still working on his inventions last week "because that was what he loved doing", said Ms Sinclair.