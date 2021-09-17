Police must prioritise reducing violence on women
By Dominic Casciani
Home and legal correspondent
- Published
Reducing violence against women and girls should be as much of a priority as countering terrorism, a police watchdog has said.
It has identified major inconsistencies between police forces in how they tackle the issue.
A report was commissioned by Home Secretary Priti Patel after the murder of Sarah Everard earlier this year.
Police say they need more investment to help bring offenders more quickly to justice.
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) called for "fundamental cross-system change" after identifying continuing failings.
Three-quarters of domestic abuse cases are closed early without the suspect being charged, its report said.
According to official statistics, in the year ending March 2020 there were:
- An estimated 1.6 million female victims of domestic abuse in England and Wales
- 618,000 female victims of sexual assault
- 892,000 female victims of stalking
The HMICFRS said that the police have made "vast improvements" over a decade in dealing with this "epidemic" of violence - but there were still staggering variations between police forces.
It said a police power which allows officers to tell women that a partner has a history of abuse, known as Clare's Law, was used so differently by individual forces it amounted to a postcode lottery.
And too often, said the inspectors, police were neither working closely enough with colleagues from other agencies nor giving the threat of violence the resources it deserved.
That response sharply contrasted to how police dealt with terrorism and, more recently, county lines drugs gangs.
These major crimes, said inspectors, were treated as national priorities, benefiting from a "clearer focus, better funding and relentless pursuit" of offenders.
Sarah Everard was snatched by Met Police office Wayne Couzens as she walked home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London, on 3 March, and was then raped and strangled.
The firearms officer has since pleaded guilty to the 33-year-old's murder.
Zoe Billingham, HM Inspector of Constabulary, said chiefs had to "get a grip".
"When you look at the hierarchy of priorities within police forces, very often violence against women and girls doesn't actually feature as the top three," she said.
"Given the scale of the epidemic, it's vital that it does."
When HMICFRS carried out fieldwork with four forces - Avon and Somerset, Cheshire, Surrey and Humberside - it asked them to each identify 10 serious local offenders who posed an ongoing risk to women.
Of the 40 individuals identified, 34 had not actually been flagged within the force's intelligence systems as being prolifically dangerous individuals.
Refuge, a charity providing support for women and children experiencing domestic violence, said for too long there had been a failure to implement recommendations that would improve how violence against women and girls (VAWG) is tackled.
Ruth Davison, Refuge CEO, said: "This must change. The report rightly calls for 'radical action' and we hope that the home secretary, who has commissioned this report, will look at the recommendations carefully and respond accordingly."
Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe, the National Police Chiefs' Council leader on violence, said forces were already working on the watchdog's recommendations.
But she added: "Without investment and support of partners, our commitment and effort won't be enough. The combination of significant backlogs in the criminal justice system... presents a real challenge. The longer the criminal justice process for a victim, the more likely they are to drop out."
Responding to the report, Home Secretary Priti Patel said tackling VAWG was a top priority for the government.
She said: "Our VAWG Strategy, which commits to radically changing how we end abuse using a whole system approach, focuses on working with key agencies including police, healthcare and education.
"We have already taken essential action including introducing a national police lead for tackling VAWG and making Relationship Education compulsory in all primary schools."
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners said the way police responded to violence against and girls had improved in recent years, but consistency and improvements were still needed.
Sophie Linden, London's deputy mayor for policing and crime and joint victims' lead for the APCC, added: "The numbers of cases closed without a suspect being charged - either because of evidential difficulties or because the victim does not support a prosecution - shows that too many victims are still being let down."